Bobby Wagner back at Seahawks practice

Linebacker Bobby Wagner had “a little procedure” on his knee earlier this month and was out of practice while recovering over the last couple of weeks, but Friday brought a change to that routine.

Wagner was back on the field with the rest of the Seahawks for his first practice since August 3. Per reports from the facility, Wagner took part in position drills but did not take part in team work as he makes his way back to a full workload.

When Wagner had the procedure, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that the veteran was likely to play at some point in the preseason. Sunday’s game against the Vikings is probably too quick of a turnaround, which would leave next week’s game against the Chargers as the best chance to get playing time this summer.

In addition to Wagner, the Seahawks also got quarterback Geno Smith back on the field Friday. Smith had a cyst removed from his knee after the Seahawks’ first preseason game last week.