Bobby Wagner declares himself “ready” for regular season

AP

Bobby Wagner declared himself “ready” to go for the regular season after returning to practice Friday for the first time since Seattle’s scrimmage on Aug. 3.

Still, the Seahawks linebacker hopes to play in the preseason.

“I definitely want to get out there, because we don’t get a chance to tackle at practice,” Wagner said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “So I’ve just been trying to get as many reps as I can. But it would be good to hit somebody other than my teammates.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wouldn’t divulge who will or won’t play Sunday against the Vikings. It would seem unlikely Wagner would play since he didn’t participate in team drills Friday.

Wagner underwent a procedure on his knee earlier this month.

“Just wanted to kind of get it done,” Wagner said. “It was a good time to get it done, knock it out and feel really good going into the season.

“Everything went perfect. I heal pretty fast.”