Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly won’t play tonight

AP

The Panthers will hold quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly out of tonight’s preseason game against the Bills, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

Newton and Kuechly’s absences are not injury-related, Rodrigue. Instead, the Panthers simply are trying to minimize the risk to their star players.

Both are expected to play next week against New England.

Newton did not play in the first preseason game either.

In 2018, Newton played the first three preseason games, taking 14, 24 and 30 snaps. The Panthers, though, obviously have a different plan this year.