Cards G.M. positive about QB, not the rest of team

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is still encouraged about the progress of rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

The rest of his roster, on the other hand, . . .

Keim said during an interview on 98.7 Arizona Sports that he’s still positive about the signs Murray’s showing, after a lackluster performance in last night’s game against the Raiders.

“I have a tremendous amount of confidence in our quarterback,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “He has a supreme amount of confidence. For him to have a night like that is, to me, what you want early on. To see the different looks, different pressures, and to go through growing pains. That’s the only way a young guy like that can evolve.”

He certainly only has one way to go after a 3-of-8 for 12 yard passing night, with a 4-yard run to augment a pretty measly stat line. Between the lack of production and the false start penalties for clapping, it was a second game to forget.

And that might have led to the fairly pointed assessment of the rest of the team.

“The mindset I have — and I think the players need to adopt this a little more — is that we are not the Arizona Cardinals now,” Keim said. “We are 90 men that are trying to win a job. There is no doubt, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones, all those guys are on this football team, They’re Cardinals. but until we get down to 53, you have to win a job here. There are a number of players who maybe have gotten too comfortable or think they are going to make this team, maybe they aren’t playing with the level of urgency I would like to see.

“If we have to claim 15 guys [on the waiver wire] and replace those players, we’ll do what we have to do.”

They’ll certainly be in position to do just that thanks to last year’s results (with the roster assembled by Keim), but it also underscores the price they are paying for organizational instability. When you hire a coach, allow him to change schemes, bring in new people and then fire him after a year and do it all over again, it creates a situation in which quick fixes aren’t necessarily possible, without picking through the discard pile and hoping for the best.