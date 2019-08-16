Derwin James has stress fracture, out indefinitely

Getty Images

The news didn’t seem good when Derwin James showed up at Chargers practice in a walking boot, and the team has confirmed that he’ll miss an extended time.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, the Chargers announced that the All-Pro safety was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot.

The team has not determined a course of treatment, and would only say that James would be out “indefinitely.”

That’s a huge blow for a talented defense, as last year’s first-rounder led the team in tackles last year, while collecting 3.5 sacks and three interceptions, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.