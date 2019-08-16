Derwin James not practicing, in walking boot

Getty Images

The Chargers are missing their leading rusher because money, but they’re suddenly working without a number of other top players for the more conventional reasons.

According to Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Chargers safety Derwin James is not practicing today, and was wearing a walking boot on his right leg.

That’s the extent of the information at the moment, but the Chargers could ill afford to be without him for any amount of regular season time.

The 2018 first-rounder earned All-Pro honors as a rookie, displaying the kind of do-it-all safety skills which can transform a defense.

The Chargers are also expected to be without wide receiver Keenan Allen for the rest of the preseason with an ankle injury, while they wait to see what happens with running back Melvin Gordon‘s holdout.