Drew Brees on NFL making him change helmets: Worry about things you can control

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown was outraged when the NFL told him he could no longer wear the helmet he’d been wearing his entire career. Saints quarterback Drew Brees was more mellow about it.

Brees, whose longtime helmet model was disallowed this year as the league implemented stricter standards for the helmets players can wear, says he accepts it and won’t fight it.

“Worry about things you can control,” Brees said. “I didn’t really control that one, right? They were outlawing it. They scan your head and they do all this fancy stuff. And I figure if it’s if it’s going to help protect me a little bit more then that’s probably a good thing.”

Brees said he actually had been considering going to a different helmet model four years ago, but when teammate Lance Moore mocked him for how its larger shell looked, he changed his mind.

“He’s like, ‘Bro, I cannot take you seriously wearing that helmet. I just can’t. I can’t even process the play you just said. I can’t look at you the same,'” Brees said. “So I was like, ‘Agh, forget the stupid helmet. You know, go back to my old school one.’ Rocked it for four more years.”

Brees said his current helmet “Feels good, just looks weird.”