Drew Lock still in competition for backup job with Kevin Hogan

AP

Broncos rookie Drew Lock won’t win the starting job out of training camp. Will he even be the backup to Joe Flacco?

Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said the No. 2 spot “absolutely” remains a competition.

“We’ve had a plan from Day One of training camp and we’re executing it,” Scangarello said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “The bottom line is, there is a balance of how you try to develop each guy, but there’s a finite amount of reps. . . .Practice, it might even be on run plays, is good for Drew to call the play, break the huddle and run the show.”

Lock took most of the second-team reps this week.

The Broncos used Lock as the third quarterback in both preseason games behind Flacco and Kevin Hogan. He got 28 snaps in the Hall of Fame Game and 48 in the second game.

He has completed 24 of 39 passes for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

“You have to be steady and continue to improve your craft,” Scangarello said. “It won’t happen overnight. It’s going to be incremental as you get more comfortable in this league and in this offense and what it takes to be a quarterback.”