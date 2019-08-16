Eagles to “evaluate where we are” after another QB injury

Getty Images

The Eagles have played two preseason games and they’ve seen their starting quarterback go down with an injury in each of them.

Nate Sudfeld will be out for several weeks after breaking his left wrist in the opener and Cody Kessler is in the concussion protocol after getting hurt on the first drive of Thursday’s game against the Jaguars. That leaves rookie Clayton Thorson as the only healthy option behind Carson Wentz.

Thorson went 16-of-26 for 175 yards against Jacksonville, which earned a compliment from head coach Doug Pederson even as he said that the team will take another look at a potential addition to the depth chart.

“We’ll evaluate Cody tomorrow and again over the weekend, but we’re going to get through the next few days,” Pederson said. “Obviously, really excited for Clayton tonight. We’re just going to evaluate where we are and make a decision as we go.”

There’s plenty of time for Kessler to clear the protocol before the regular season, although the nature of concussions makes it all but impossible to make that a certainty. That may open the door for a roster move, if only to ensure there’s enough arms active for joint practices with the Ravens next week.