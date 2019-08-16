Former Army T Brett Toth gets waiver to sign with Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles will be adding a new offensive tackle to the roster.

Brett Toth played college football at the United States Military Academy and went on to start fulfilling his service requirement after graduation in 2018, but a change in policy regarding athletes pursuing professional careers since then led him to request a chance to sign with the Eagles.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Toth has received a waiver from Army leadership allowing him to sign a three-year deal with the Eagles. Toth played 31 games in college and was the first player from West Point to play in the Senior Bowl.

A policy allowing athletes to play professionally while finding alternative ways to serve was in place for several years before being rescinded early in President Trump’s term. The President asked for a reverse in course this year, which allowed former Air Force long snapper Austin Cutting to sign with the Vikings and opened the door for Toth’s return to the gridiron.