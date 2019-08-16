Goodell: We are all rooting for Josh Gordon to succeed

Posted by Josh Alper on August 16, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT
The NFL has formally announced Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s conditional reinstatement from suspension.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December and the league’s announcement says he will be allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings and conditioning work on Sunday. It goes on to say that he can take part in other activities, including practice, “subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements.”

Gordon will also be allowed to attend, but not play, in the Patriots’ preseason game against the Panthers on August 22.

“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” Goodell said in a statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

Gordon has struggled to make the most of other opportunities to return to the NFL. The Patriots believe they can help him avoid further issues and we’ll begin to find out once Gordon reports to work this weekend.

17 responses to “Goodell: We are all rooting for Josh Gordon to succeed

  1. Well that about does it. No way he was reinstated if it was marijuana again. My guess is some substance that they couldn’t identify from some supplement. Otherwise no way they would do this.

  2. As a fan, for me nothing this guy has ever done is half as bad a many who are being permitted to play. Yea I agree that he still is responsible, etc if he violates the weed rule. But really, WHY is there even a weed rule? It not only does nothing to give any performance edge–it actually can help them get through the pain, stress etc, that causes so many others to be taking much more debilitating drugs.

    And, the NFL game is a better product WITH Josh Gorden playing.

  9. So will Goodell be rooting for other players in the same boat
    such as the Cowboys Randy Gregory?

  10. The falling quote is from Josh Gordon, in an article by Scooby Axson that appeared in Sports Illustrated on 10/10/17.

    “I’ve used alcohol on many, many occasions, Xanax on many occasions, cocaine several occasions, marijuana most of my life, codeine, cough syrup, methazine is very prevalent where I’m from,” Gordon says. “It’s what I grew up using.”

    Draw your own conclusions…

  11. vonkaiser2001 says: The patriots didn’t help him avoid his LATEST suspension…just sayin
    You’re assuming the violation dates to after he was traded on Sept 17th. Yet on the 10th when he turned up late he was reportedly “not himself” (according to The Plain Dealer newspaper) and presumed high and this was the last straw for the Browns – the suspension announced in Dec probably relates to that violation coming whenever he was next tested (probably at Pats).

  12. The whole pot thing is just one of a plethora of things the NFL is anal about. Maybe if more NFL players smoked weed, less of them would be beating their women.

  13. This is good news. FYI I know people who take medicinal Marijuana. It gives them quality of life back. The ‘Reefer Madness’ generation (those raised on “education” films showing pots smokers as meth addicts on PCP) need to get over the obsession. Once they pass on this won’t be an issue.

  14. I don’t get the GOOD LUCK….Josh..you have been given dozens of chances…grow the heck up. And before anyone says I’m mean…myself and others have battled through their own addictions. Coddling people NEVER helps…….and yes,get off my lawn.

  17. Did Aldon Smith ever get another hearing? just never heard case or reinstated. But Josh Gordon..over and over and over again….

