Goodell: We are all rooting for Josh Gordon to succeed

The NFL has formally announced Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon‘s conditional reinstatement from suspension.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December and the league’s announcement says he will be allowed to rejoin the Patriots for meetings and conditioning work on Sunday. It goes on to say that he can take part in other activities, including practice, “subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements.”

Gordon will also be allowed to attend, but not play, in the Patriots’ preseason game against the Panthers on August 22.

“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” Goodell said in a statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

Gordon has struggled to make the most of other opportunities to return to the NFL. The Patriots believe they can help him avoid further issues and we’ll begin to find out once Gordon reports to work this weekend.