Jets will “keep working” on finding the right kicker

Getty Images

Kicker Jason Myers had a strong year for the Jets in 2018 and was selected for the Pro Bowl, but the team watched him sign a four-year deal worth over $15 million with the Seahawks this offseason.

Replacing Myers has proven to be a difficult task. Chandler Catanzaro opened the preseason by missing two extra points and retiring. The Jets signed Taylor Bertolet after workouts, but Bertolet, who was also with the team last summer, missed two more extra points in Thursday night’s win over the Falcons.

After the game, head coach Adam Gase was asked about the possibility of bringing in another kicker to supplant or compete with Bertolet.

“This is what we’re going with until we have those discussions,” Gase said, via the New York Daily News. “When we get back in the morning, we’ll be able to watch film. You want to make sure the operation was right. What were the reasons for the misses? That’s what [special teams coach] Brant [Boyer] is really good at. He’ll be able to figure out what’s going on and we’ll keep working on it.”

Blair Walsh and Chris Blewitt worked out for the team last week and could be in the mix again if the Jets decide to open things up after another disappointing night in the kicking game.