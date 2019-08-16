Josh Allen off to a strong start for Bills

AP

Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a close look at what should be a good Panthers defense this week in joint practices.

He appears to have learned something.

Allen is off to a strong start against the Panthers, passing efficiently and getting the Bills out to a 10-0 lead through the first quarter.

Allen’s 9-of-11 for 102 yards in the quarter, and worked the seams and underneath routes well. Wide receiver Cole Beasley had five catches in the first quarter alone.

The Panthers put most of their starting defense out there (other than linebackers Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson), but Allen has looked poised and comfortable. The Bills worked this offseason to put a better grade of talent around Allen, and the results so far have been promising.

Matt Barkley came on to start the second quarter for Buffalo.