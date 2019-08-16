Josh Rosen doesn’t do much with so-called starters

AP

The Dolphins gave Josh Rosen a chance. Sort of. He didn’t do all that much with it.

The former first-rounder had a lackluster first half with the first team, or what was left of it.

Rosen was 10-of-18 for 102 yards in the first half, never gaining much traction in his opportunity to audition. There were a few moments of competence, but mostly, it was hard to grade him with what was around him.

The Dolphins were playing without wide receivers DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, and Jakeem Grant, along with running back Kenyan Drake. They also had a makeshift offensive line, with starting tackle Jordan Mills out as well.

Rosen led them to a pair of field goals (but also a pair of three-and-outs), so it was hard to know whether he made up any ground on starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Bucs played starter Jameis Winston exactly one series before getting him out of there in favor of Blaine Gabbert.