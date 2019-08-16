Matt LaFleur: Not a necessity to see Aaron Rodgers in preseason

Getty Images

The Packers were expected to start Aaron Rodgers at quarterback on Thursday night, but he was scratched just before the game against the Ravens due to back tightness.

After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said there were no long-term concerns about Rodgers’s health and that the team didn’t want to create any by playing him at less than 100 percent in the preseason. With starters unlikely to play in the fourth week of the preseason, that leaves one game for the Packers to get Rodgers some work but LaFleur didn’t commit to anything after Thursday’s game.

“I think we’d like to see him, but you’re talking about a veteran quarterback who’s played a lot of football,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “It’s not a necessity, but it’s certainly something we’d like to see.”

The Packers take on the Raiders next Thursday in Winnipeg and it will likely be at least a few days before the team announces any plans for Rodgers for that game. If he doesn’t play, the intrigue of seeing Rodgers in a new offense for the first time will be a big part of the buildup to the Packers kicking off the 2019 season against the Bears.