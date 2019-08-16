Mike Person in walking boot after 49ers practice

Getty Images

A member of the 49ers’ starting offensive line left Friday’s practice at less than full strength.

According to multiple reports, right guard Mike Person was using crutches to get around with his left foot in a protective boot. There’s no word on the specifics of Person’s injury or how long he might be out of action as a result.

Person signed a three-year deal with the 49ers ahead of free agency this offseason after starting every game for the team last year. That ended a long run of bouncing from team to team since the start of the 2015 season.

Josh Garnett is listed as Person’s top backup, but he’s out due to finger surgery. Najee Toran got run at the position in the first preseason game and he’ll likely see an increase in work until Person is able to return to action.