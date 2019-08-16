Reece Fountain out of hospital, will have surgery soon

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver Reece Fountain was taken to the hospital after having his leg immobilized following an injury in Thursday’s practice and learned that he fractured and dislocated his ankle.

Head coach Frank Reich updated Fountain’s situation on Friday.

“He was released from the hospital last night,” Reich said. “So, yeah, really disappointing for Reece, and especially because he was having such a good camp and really progressing well. But we’ll get behind Reece, and he’ll have this surgery as soon as he can and then get back to recovering, and we’ll support him every way we can. And I think the future’s bright for Daurice, for sure.”

Fountain was pushing for a roster spot, so his loss may lead to a change of plans at receiver for the Colts before the cut to 53 players. T.Y. Hilton paces that group with Devin Funchess, Chester Rogers, second-round pick Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal, 2018 sixth-rounder Deon Cain, Roger Lewis and Marcus Johnson all in the mix for playing time alongside him.