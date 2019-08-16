Report: Derwin James to miss significant time

Getty Images

The injury that has Chargers safety Derwin James in a walking boot is a bad one.

James will miss significant time with a foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It’s unclear what constitutes “significant,” but it sounds fair to say James is going to be out well into the start of the regular season.

Last year the Chargers selected James with the 17th overall pick in the draft, and he was outstanding his rookie season, being chosen first-team All-Pro while starting all 16 games and playing a team-high 99 percent of defensive snaps. Losing him for any time at all will be a big blow to the Chargers’ defense.