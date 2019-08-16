Report: No Philip Rivers contract talks until after the season

Getty Images

Well, here’s a pretty intriguing PFT headline.

With all the talk about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady becoming a free agent after the season, another of the great quarterbacks of the past 20 years is also on track to become a free agent after the season — unless limited by the franchise tag.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL, the Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers have decided to wait until after the 2019 season to address his contract.

Because Rivers’ contract expires after the season, the failure to sign Rivers before the contract expires increases the chances that he’ll sign with someone else.

With a cap number of $23 million in 2019, a franchise tag in 2020 would cost the Chargers $27.6 million. If the Chargers choose not to apply the franchise tag, and if they can’t work out a long-term deal with him, Rivers would be eligible to sign with another team.

Of course, Rivers would have to want to leave, and there’s no indication that he’s ready to load up the truck and move his ever-expanding family at this stage of their lives. The point for now is that he’ll have the ability to consider that option if the Chargers choose not to apply the franchise tag in order to keep him in place.