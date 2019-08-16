Robert Alford to miss “extended amount of time” with leg injury

Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals appear to have lost another cornerback for the start of the regular season.

With Patrick Peterson already set to miss the first six games due to a suspension, Robert Alford is now set to miss the start of the year due to a leg injury.

“Robert has a leg injury. He’ll be out an extended amount of time,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported shortly afterward that Alford is projected to be out around two months due to the injury, which occurred during practice this week.

Alford signed with Arizona in February following his release from the Atlanta Falcons. Alford spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta and has been a full-time starter for the last five seasons.

With Peterson out six games due to a PED suspension, the Cardinals are now rather short-handed at cornerback. Tramaine Brock and rookie Byron Murphy will be called upon to help pick up the slack with Alford and Peterson out.