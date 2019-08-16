Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston both expected to play

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston were on the same team last year. They are on opposite sidelines tonight.

Fitzpatrick, who went 4-6 as the Bucs’ starter over the past two seasons, is in a quarterback competition with Josh Rosen in Miami. Winston faces a prove-it season in his fifth season as the Bucs’ starter.

Both are expected to play in the second preseason game as they were not on their team’s list of players not expected to play.

Tampa Bay doesn’t expect QB Nick Fitzgerald, WR Scotty Miller, WR K.J. Brent, DL Vita Vea, LB Lavonte David, G Ruben Holcomb, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul or OLB Anthony Nelson to play. Safety Mike Edwards is not on the list but didn’t practice all week, according to Scott Smith of the team website.

The Dolphins don’t expect WR DeVante Parker, WR Albert Wilson, WR Jakeem Grant, S Reshad Jones, S T.J. McDonald, RB Kenyan Drake, S Walt Aikens, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Kiko Alonso, LB Quentin Poling, LB Raekwon McMillan, LB Chase Allen or T Zach Sterup to take the field.

UPDATE 7:03 P.M.: Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard isn’t in uniform and apparently not playing tonight, according to multiple reports.