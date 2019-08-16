Ty Nsekhe has “knee tweak”

Getty Images

Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe did not take a team rep during Wednesday’s practice. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane revealed why in a pregame interview with the local TV broadcast.

Beane said, via multiple reports, that Nsekhe has a “knee tweak.”

Nsekhe did not dress for Friday night’s game, and Cody Ford was expected to start at right tackle.

According to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, WR John Brown, LB Corey Thompson (groin), C Mitch Morse (concussion), C Russell Bodine (oblique), OT Conor McDermott (concussion), TE Jason Croom (hamstring) and TE Dawson Knox (hamstring) also were not in uniform.