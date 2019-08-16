Ziggy Ansah has “minor” groin pull

Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah’s shoulder is back to full strength, coach Pete Carroll said Friday. But now Ansah is dealing with a groin pull.

Carroll called it minor and remains hopeful Ansah will return in time for the season opener, which was the goal all along.

“He had a minor groin pull that he got in workouts — about five days ago for him,” Carroll said, via Stacy Jo Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle. “It’s going to take him a bit. It’s not a major injury at all.”

Ansah was limited to seven games and four sacks with the Lions last season because of the shoulder injury. The Seahawks signed him in free agency and drafted L.J. Collier to try to fill the pass-rushing hole left by Frank Clark‘s departure.

Collier has an “unusual” sprained ankle that will keep him out a few weeks.