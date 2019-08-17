Adrian Colbert fined $28,075 for lowering helmet

Getty Images

The NFL is trying to send a message this preseason that it’s serious about enforcing the rule against lowering the helmet to initiate contact. San Francisco safety Adrian Colbert surely got the message.

Colbert was ejected from last week’s preseason game for lowering his helmet to drill Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson. Now Colbert has been fined as well.

The NFL docked Colbert $28,075 for the hit, according to Ian Rapoport.

The league has indicated that it’s going to enforce the lowering the helmet rule more strictly this season, with players at risk of flags, ejections, fines and suspensions if they don’t abide by the rule. In the preseason, that strict enforcement seems to be happening. We’ll see in a few weeks if it continues into the regular season.