Andrew Luck warms up on field before Saturday’s preseason game

There won’t be any starting quarterbacks on the field once Saturday’s game between the Browns and Colts gets underway, but anyone at Lucas Oil Stadium in time for pregame warmups got a chance to see Andrew Luck doing some on-field work.

Luck has not been practicing during training camp because of what’s been called both a calf and high ankle injury at different points this summer. He isn’t expected to play in the postseason, but a report late in the week signaled the team has “guarded optimism” that he’ll be ready in time for the season opener.

A video of Saturday’s workout taken by Dan Graziano of ESPN probably won’t put a dent in that optimism. It shows Luck moving laterally to his left while shuffling his feet, stopping and then turning to throw a pass down the field. It’s a short video, but the movement looks good and that would seem to be a positive development for the Colts.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said that the plan is to name the Week One starter after next Saturday’s game against the Bears. Should Luck’s on-field work on Saturday lead to further progress this week, he should stand a decent chance of being that choice.