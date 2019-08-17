Antonio Brown “part of everything” Raiders did Saturday

Getty Images

A report on Thursday indicated wide receiver Antonio Brown is close to returning to practice with the Raiders and Brown’s activity level on Saturday supports that idea.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Brown “took all the reps today in our walkthrough” and that he anticipates the wideout will be practicing soon. Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr each complimented Brown’s retention of material despite not practicing this month.

“He did everything with us just now and the man’s recall is unbelievable,” Carr said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “He came in and, no mental errors, and in this offense, that’s not easy to do. Especially, whenever you have a day off, even, especially as a player, you come back and you’re like, you’ve got to stay on coach Gruden’s offense all the time. You can tell Antonio’s been studying because he came out and didn’t miss a beat . . . he was a part of everything we did today.”

The Raiders have been waiting quite a while for Brown to be part of anything they were doing, so Saturday’s development on the heels of warming up with the team before Thursday’s game feels like some light at the end of the tunnel.