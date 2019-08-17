Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb among Browns scratches on Saturday

Getty Images

After a fight-filled Thursday practice with the Colts, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said his team isn’t going to back down to anybody.

They also aren’t going to play their key players in Saturday afternoon’s game against the Colts. Per multiple reports, that group includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, who did play in the first preseason game of the summer but will get the day off in Indy.

Third-stringer Garrett Gilbert will get the start. Second-stringer Drew Stanton is healthy, but the Browns apparently want to see more of what Gilbert can do.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham has missed time of late with a hip injury. Beckham deemed it a minor issue, but he’ll also sit out. Running back Nick Chubb, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end David Njoku and other starters are also expected to be out of the lineup after getting in two days of work against the Colts this week.