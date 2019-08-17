Bill Belichick to “evaluate the entire situation” when Josh Gordon returns

AP

Patriots coach Bill Belichick really knows how to roll out the red carpet.

The Patriots released a statement from Belichick after the reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon, and it’s about as Belichickian as you’d imagine.

“For the past eight months, Josh’s situation has been entirely a league matter,” he said. “When Josh returns to our program, we will evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team.”

As statements go, it was slightly less upbeat than the one that came from the league yesterday. Commissioner Roger Goodell said: “We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally. Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

If the Patriots can get Gordon up to speed quickly and he can stay eligible, he could provide a major lift to their passing game. Gordon can join the team this week, and is expected to attend their next preseason game but not play in it.