Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick will “probably start” third preseason game

Getty Images

The Dolphins gave Josh Rosen the start at quarterback on Friday night against the Buccaneers, but it looks like they’ll be going back to Ryan Fitzpatrick the next time out.

After Friday night’s game, head coach Brian Flores said that Fitzpatrick will “probably start” against the Jaguars next Thursday.

Flores has said that he wants that game to be “a dress rehearsal for what game No. 1’s going to look like” in the regular season, so it’s reasonable to think that Fitzpatrick will also be under center against the Ravens on September 8.

“I’m here,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Miami Herald. “Whatever coach wants to do. Whenever he wants to put me in or not put me in, I’m ready to play. Whatever he wants, I’m here for.”

If Fitzpatrick does get the nod, it will be the fifth time in the last six years that he starts the season opener. The previous four starts have come with three different teams for the well-traveled quarterback.