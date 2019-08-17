Delanie Walker scores touchdown in return to game action

AP

Titans tight end Delanie Walker is back.

Walker played only 39 snaps last season, breaking his ankle in the season opener. So even though it was a preseason game, Walker was grateful to play Saturday.

“It felt good just to be out there and get that old feeling back,” Walker said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I never doubted it.”

Walker caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. His 11-yard score came on a pass from Marcus Mariota on the Titans’ third possession.

“I was sitting here, and I was probably in a daze just visualizing catching that touchdown pass,” Walker said, “and it happened.”

In the three seasons from 2015-18, when he earned Pro Bowl honors each of those seasons, Walker averaged 78 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns. Thus, the Titans are grateful to have Walker back.

“It’s nice seeing 82 out there,” Mariota said. “It is a privilege to play with someone like that. We have been together for five years and that guy continues to make plays day in and day out. He makes my job easier.”