Derek Carr: Chance to break Ken Stabler’s Raiders record “gives me goosebumps”

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has 18,739 passing yards in his five-year career, which means he’s probably only a game or two away from a significant franchise record.

That’s the Raiders record for career passing yards, currently held by Hall of Famer Kenny Stabler. The franchise record of 19,078 yards is just 339 yards away for Carr, and he’s excited about having his own name mentioned alongside Stabler’s.

“That gives me goosebumps. That was my dad’s favorite player growing up,” Carr told Sal Paolantonio of ESPN.

NFL passing offenses are so much different now than they were during Stabler’s day that it’s hard to make much of a comparison between the numbers: In Stabler’s rookie year, 1970, NFL teams averaged 161.4 passing yards per game. By 2018, NFL teams averaged 237.8 passing yards per game. So it’s hard for any quarterback from the 1970s to have numbers that stand up to today’s stats.

Carr seems to recognize that. He knows Stabler was a greater passer than his stats may suggest.