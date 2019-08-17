Derwin James to have foot surgery

Getty Images

The Chargers still don’t know when Derwin James will return to the field, but they know it won’t be soon.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Chargers safety will have surgery to repair the stress fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure, the James is expected to be sidelined around three months. That makes it likely that he’ll be placed on injured reserve with the possibility to return later in the year.

But if three months is the minimum, then it’s possible he might not return at all this year.

That’s a major blow for the Chargers defense, as James earned All-Pro honors as a rookie, and any amount of time missed will be a problem for them.