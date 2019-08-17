Falcons sign Jalen Myrick, release Stephone Anthony

Getty Images

The Falcons have parted ways with former Saints first-round pick Stephone Anthony.

Anthony signed with the Falcons earlier this summer after spending the last two seasons with the Dolphins. He was a Saints first-round pick in 2015 and started 16 games as a starter, but fell out of the first team in his second season and was traded to Miami early in the 2017 season.

Anthony made five tackles in three preseason appearances.

Injuries to cornerbacks Damontae Kazee and Kendell Sheffield likely sped up Anthony’s exit as they signed cornerback Jalen Myrick to fill his spot on the 90-man roster. Myrick played five games for the Jaguars after being taken in the seventh round of the 2017 draft and spent last year bouncing on and off the Vikings practice squad.