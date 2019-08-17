In Jacoby Brissett, the Colts trust

Getty Images

Andrew Luck may or may not return to health in time for the season opener. That means Jacoby Brissett may or may not play the season opener.

This isn’t 2017 when the Colts had to trade for Brissett when they were unprepared for Luck’s season-long absence with Scott Tolzien as the backup.

The Colts are confident they can win without Luck because they have Brissett.

“We just tell him, ‘When you’re in, you’re the No. 1 quarterback. You’re the No. 1 quarterback until Andrew comes back,'” Colts coach Frank Reich said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “That’s the mindset you have to have. You’re the No. 1 guy. Be the No. 1 guy. Be that guy.”

A week after going 2-for-5 for 21 yards against the Bills, Brissett was 8-for-10 for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Browns.

Brissett may or may not start the season opener, but he vows to be ready either way. That’s his mentality even when Luck isn’t working his way back from ankle and calf injuries.

“That’s the approach I take every time, no matter what,’’ Brissett said.