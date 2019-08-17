Jaguars sign running back Elijah Hood, cut quarterback Tanner Lee

Getty Images

The Jaguars added some running back depth and parted ways with a recent draft pick, as they deal with camp injuries.

The team announced the addition of former seventh-round running back Elijah Hood. To make room for him on the roster, they are releasing quarterback Tanner Lee, according to Phillip Heilman of TheAthletic.com.

Hood spent last year on IR with his hometown Panthers, after tearing his ACL in the preseason. They cut him the day players reported to training camp. Originally a seventh-round pick of the Raiders, he’s appeared in one NFL game.

Lee was the Jaguars sixth-round pick from Nebraska in 2018, and spent most of last year on the practice squad.

Running back Alfred Blue suffered an ankle injury Thursday night, so they needed some backfield depth, and Lee was made expendable by rookie Gardner Minshew.