Jarrett Stidham turns heads again with 193 passing yards

It’s early, but could the Patriots possibly have drafted another third-day quarterback who turns into a starter?

Although no one should overreact to preseason stats or results, Jarrett Stidham has not looked like the stage is too big or the lights too bright.

Tom Brady did not play Saturday night.

Instead, Brian Hoyer started and played four series, into the second quarter, before Stidham replaced him. The fourth-round pick went the distance, completing 14 of 19 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown.

His 23-yard touchdown pass to Damoun Patterson with 4:12 remaining completed an 11-play, 99-yard drive that gave the Patriots a 22-17 victory.

In the Patriots’ preseason opener, Stidham was 14-for-24 for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Stidham did start in the Big 12 for Baylor and in the SEC at Auburn, so he is accustomed to big games in front of big crowds. It is showing so far as Stidham has handled himself admirably.