Jets sign Albert McClellan

The Jets lost linebacker Avery Williamson for the season when he tore his ACL on Thursday night and the team is moving to fill some of what Williamson brought to the table.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are signing linebacker Albert McClellan to their 90-man roster. The move has not been officially announced and moving Williamson to injured reserve would seem to be the likeliest corresponding move.

McClellan signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2010 and remained with the team into last season. He was released near the end of October and signed with the Patriots for the rest of the season.

He played seven regular season games, recovered a muffed punt in the playoff win over the Chargers and won the second Super Bowl of his career in February. McClellan was almost exclusively a special teams player in New England, but had a couple of runs as a starter during his time in Baltimore.

UPDATE 5:53 p.m. ET: The Jets officially announced both McClellan’s signing and Williamson’s trip to IR.