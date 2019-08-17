Kliff Kingsbury thinks Cardinals have “come to an understanding” on pre-snap claps

Getty Images

Part of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s rough night against the Raiders on Thursday were a pair of false start penalties triggered by the clapping motion Murray makes before snaps out of the shotgun.

Murray said after the game that officials told him the motion was too abrupt and “not smooth enough as far as bringing my hands together.” He and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they believed the motion was no different than a hard count, but league rules bar quarterbacks from bringing their hands forward without a simultaneous snap.

Kingsbury said Saturday that conversations with officiating head Al Riveron and others have left the team feeling surer about what they can and can’t do before the snap.

“I feel we are in a good place with it,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “It’s just something new and there is some subjectivity to it, but I think we have come to an understanding. . . . Just an abrupt motion without the actual clap is what we have to avoid. We’ve come to that place and we understand that.”

Clapping as part of the cadence is popular in college, so it appears this will just be part of the learning process for Murray and Kingsbury as they transition to the professional ranks this year.