Las Vegas authorities won’t charge Ezekiel Elliott for shoving security guard

Getty Images

The security guard who was knocked over by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott filed a police report and asked that Elliott be charged with battery, but that won’t happen.

Las Vegas authorities have decided not to charge Elliott, according to TMZ.com.

The NFL decided not to discipline Elliott, and the security guard said he felt the league was allowing Elliott to get away with it, with no consequences. Now he will also face no consequences in the legal system.

Elliott remains a holdout as he seeks a new contract. How long that holdout lasts remains to be seen, but the Las Vegas incident is now behind Elliott.