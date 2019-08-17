Lions’ 93-year-old owner expects to see them win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

The Lions have never won the Super Bowl. Their 93-year-old owner thinks they will, and she’ll be there to see it.

In an upcoming special set to air on ESPN, Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford says she hasn’t yet had her best football memory, because that’s going to come when she joins the commissioner on stage after the Lions win the Super Bowl.

“My best memory hasn’t come yet. I want to get the Lombardi Trophy,” Ford said, via the Detroit News.

With NFL teams all now valued at more than $1 billion, Ford laughed about the price her husband paid for the franchise in 1963.

“My husband said, ‘I’m thinking about buying the Lions. What do you think?’ And I said, ‘How much is it going to cost.’ And he said, ‘I think about 4 million dollars.’ And I said, ‘Oh, no, that’s way too much. George Halas bought his team for 100 dollars.’”

If Ford had known then that by 2019 the Lions still wouldn’t have a championship, she may have thought even less of the purchase. But today she’s actively involved in the Lions, and expecting big things.