NFL closes the Antonio Brown helmet loophole

Getty Images

“NFL” apparently stands for “No F–kin’ Loophole.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL decided to require testing of the Schutt AiR Advantage after previously informing the Raiders that, if receiver Antonio Brown could find one less than 10 years old, he could use it. The helmet failed the test.

Brown had found several Schutt AiR Advantage helmets that had been made within the last decade, including an AiR Advantage made in 2014 for film. NOCSAE certified one specific helmet, made in 2010, for use. But then the NFL told the Raiders that the helmet would have to be tested before it could be used.

Brown’s representatives recently sent the helmet for testing. Earlier today, Brown was informed that the helmet failed the test.

The Schutt AiR Advantage was not among 11 models that became prohibited this year. Brown wasn’t able to use the helmet he’s worn his entire NFL career because it’s more than 10 years old, and NOCSAE will not certify any helmet that is more than 10 years old.

To summarize: The NFL wins again.

That said, the source informed PFT that we haven’t heard the last of Brown on this issue. To find out what that means, refill the tub of popcorn and stay tuned.