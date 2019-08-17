Raiders activate Denzelle Good from PUP

Getty Images

The Raiders are going to need their depth on the offensive line to help cover Richie Incognito‘s two-game suspension. They got a bit of it back Saturday.

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the Raiders activated Denzelle Good from the physically unable to perform list, and he took part in today’s walk-through.

Good had back surgery this offseason, so they’ll likely ease him back into things.

The Raiders claimed him off waivers from the Colts last season, and he could be a significant part for them early in the year. In addition to Incognito missing the first two weeks of the regular season, guard Gabe Jackson‘s knee injury figures to keep him out for the early portion of the season.