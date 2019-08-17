Ravens sign K/P Cameron Nizialek

Getty Images

The Ravens traded Kaare Vedvik to the Vikings last week and that left them without a way to spell kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch in practice over the next couple of weeks.

They briefly added punter Sean Smith to the roster after the trade, but came up with another remedy on Saturday. The team announced that they’ve signed Cameron Nizialek to the 90-man roster.

Nizialek did the kicking and punting while at Columbia and then moved on to Georgia as a graduate transfer in 2017. Nizialek stuck to punting at the SEC school and averaged 45.0 yards on 61 punts that season.

His most recent work came with the Atlanta Legends of the defunct Alliance of American Football. He averaged 47.4 yards per punt, but did not do any kicking.