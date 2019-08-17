Steelers to honor Darryl Drake with helmet decal

Posted by Mike Florio on August 17, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
Last weekend, Steelers receiver Darryl Drake unexpectedly passed away at the age of 62. Tonight and for the rest of the season, the Steelers will honor Drake’s memory with a decal on their helmets.

The Steelers have announced that they’ll attach a yellow decal with Drake’s initials to the back of their helmets in 2019.

Drake died at training camp after reportedly complaining of chest pains, going to a local hospital, passing a basic battery of tests, but declining to remain at the hospital for observation. A respected, experienced, and beloved coach, Drake joined the Steelers in 2018.

Players like Alejandro Villaneuva have credited Coach Drake with helping the team deal with distractions and disruptions that lasted for most of 2018 and extended into early 2019.

2 responses to “Steelers to honor Darryl Drake with helmet decal

  2. JuJu was reportedly devastated by Drake’s loss, clearly having a difficult time getting back into work mode for the practices right after his death. Alejandro Villanueva spoke about not just how much Drake meant to the team – especially after Antonio Brown quit on the team at the end of last season – but how much Drake meant to players like Ben Roethlisberger.

    Villanueva and other players have said that Drake helped Ben bridge some of the communication gaps he’s sometimes had with some of his teammates. Ben himself flatly stated that what Drake brought to the offense “could never be replicated.” The pictures of Ben sitting with JuJu as he grieved the first day back said a lot.

    Drake was also a good coach for the Cardinals, and for the Bears before them. I would be fine with both of those two franchises using decals of their own, should they chose to do so. I just hope Pittsburgh keeps coach Drake in their thoughts and minds all year long, I think it will help keep them hungry and humble.

    Go Steelers!

