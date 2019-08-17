Tavon Young still weighing his options

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young still is deciding whether to have season-ending neck surgery or start the season on injured reserve with the hope of returning later, John Harbaugh said Saturday.

“It’s still a decision that has to be made and that’s between really the doctors, and Tavon and his family, his agent and stuff like that,” Harbaugh said, via Todd Karpovich of the Associated Press. “Ultimately, it’s the player’s decision about how he wants to handle the injury. I’m sure he’s getting some opinions. That’s what guys do. Certainly Tavon wants to play. That’s for sure. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Young injured his neck in practice, and he did not play in Thursday’s preseason game. After the Ravens’ 26-23 win over the Packers, Harbaugh did not sound optimistic about Young returning this season.

Young missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL, and, after playing 15 games last season, he signed a three-year, $25.8 million contract extension in the offseason.