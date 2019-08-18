Aaron Rodgers held out of practice again with back

Getty Images

The Packers were planning on Aaron Rodgers returning to practice today, but things didn’t go as planned.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the veteran quarterback was held out of practice again Sunday, after he was a late scratch from Thursday’s preseason game with back tightness.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged that things would be different if this was a regular season week, describing it as a day-to-day decision.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure that would be the case,” LaFleur said. “I think even the other night, . . . but with it being the preseason, it wasn’t worth it.”

The Packers were planning on starting Rodgers last Thursday night against the Ravens, so they clearly had some degree of interest in getting him some preseason reps in LaFleur’s new offense.

Rodgers said earlier in camp he expected to play in the second and third preseason games, but their third one is in Winnipeg this week and there are already some concerns about the playing surface there. If he doesn’t play in that one, LaFleur didn’t rule out the possibility of playing his former MVP in the more-meaningless-than-the-rest-of-them final preseason game just to get some work in before the regular season opener against the Bears on Sept. 5.

“Yeah, that’s something maybe we’d consider, but with the way our opener falls on Thursday, I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, I’d have to put more thought into that. right now, I’m just kind of taking it day by day to see where we’re at. . . .

“I think that he’s gotten a lot of great work in. You’d like to get him some game action, but, again, he’s a veteran guy who’s played a lot of football. I mean, 14 years in the league, there’s not much that he hasn’t seen. So it’s not overly concerning to me.”

Rodgers only played seven snaps in the preseason last year, and he would probably be able to manage. But this situation is far from ideal.