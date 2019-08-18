Adam Gase regrets playing Avery Williamson as long as he played

Getty Images

Avery Williamson tore an anterior cruciate ligament on his 30th defensive snap Thursday night. It was at least one snap too many.

Jets coach Adam Gase said Sunday that he regrets leaving in Williamson as long as he did.

“We had him at a new position compared to what he played in the past,” Gase said, via video from Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.com. “You know him and Neville [Hewitt] were together. You know the thought process was getting kind of Neville his feet wet as far as playing MIKE linebacker. He’s playing a different position. [We] wanted Avery to be in there, because Neville would be with a guy that’s a starter.

“And just looking back on it — hindsight is 20-20 — I wish I would have gotten him out of there a series earlier. I’ve talked with him. It’s on me. I’m the one that has to make that call and get him out there, but we didn’t. It’s a shame because he was having a good camp.”

Williamson missed only one game in his first five seasons. He started all 16 games for the Jets last season.

Williamson, though, will miss the 2019 season, and the Jets will miss him.