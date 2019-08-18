Bad call in Cowboys-Rams highlights more problems with PI replay review

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

If you’re concerned about the manner in which replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls will affect the NFL’s 100th season, there’s a chance you’re not nearly concerned enough.

Last night’s Cowboys-Rams game included in the final four minutes of clock time a pass interference replay challenge that took nearly four minutes to resolve. And they spent all that time only to get it wrong.

The Rams had the ball on their own 27, third and 10. Receiver Alex Bachman ran what appeared to be a 10-yard button hook. He extended an arm into Cowboys defensive back Donovan Olumba in an apparent effort to create separation so that he could come back to the ball. The contact happened before the pass was thrown. Olumba engaged Bachman, and the pair didn’t separate until after the ball left the quarterback’s hand.

Olumba knocked the ball away as it arrived. Fourth down Rams.

Rams coach Sean McVay threw the challenge flag, smartly taking full advantage of the opportunity to activate the replay process for pass interference calls and non-calls during preseason games. (McVay explained that this was the goal to reporters after the game.) And then, after more than three minutes and forty seconds from the end of the play, referee John Hussey announced that the ruling on the field had been changed to defensive pass inteference.

It was an astoundingly bad outcome. Bachman, not Olumba, clearly and obviously initiated contact. (Indeed, the Cowboys broadcasters believed that Bachman, not Olumba, would be called for interference.) And even if there had been clear and obvious evidence that Olumba had done anything to significantly hinder Bachman, it’s definitely not clear and obvious that Olumba significant hindered Bachman after the pass was thrown.

If Olumba had hindered Bachman before the ball was thrown, the foul would have been illegal contact. Which is not subject to replay reivew.

Given that the ruling on the field was no foul by either team, the supposedly very high bar for calling interference via replay review should have resulted in a decision not to change the ruling on the field, especially as it relates to Olumba.

So, yes, be concerned about what may happen when the real games start in two weeks and four days. And if you’re already concerned, be more concerned. After two months of sending signals that the league would simply regard the outcome of the Rams-Saints NFC Championship as a 100-year aberration, the league has grossly overreacted, making NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron by far the most powerful person in all of football, able to grant or rescind large chunks of field position in any and every game with no apparent oversight or accountability.

As previously suggested, the ultimate responsibility for this falls not on Riveron but on the Commissioner. Hopefully, the Commissioner is paying attention to this. Hopefully, he’s willing to do something about it before the games that count get started.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Bad call in Cowboys-Rams highlights more problems with PI replay review

  1. You demanded the NFL do something and they did. They should have left the rules alone. Don’t complain now

  3. Thus now the NFL can nix this and continue to fix games when they need to.

    The only person who will win is the NFL and Goodell. Shocking.

  4. I thought this was put in to prevent what happened in the NFCCG from happening again. So all game changing completions or defensive breakups are going to be reviewed. The spontaneity of the game will be gone. Instead of jumping up and down cheering because your team kept a drive going will be lost to replay. The game as it once was is slowly going away, and soon so are the fans.

  5. I don’t see anything that will keep fans enraged and engaged this season than the anticipation of when such challenges will be used and how ruled…exactly what the NFL wants. Those of you who say you won’t watch…are simply lying to yourselves.

  6. “If you’re concerned about the manner in which replay review for pass interference calls and non-calls will affect the NFL’s 100th season, there’s a chance you’re not nearly concerned enough.“

    I was concerned as soon as Payton started lobbying. About eight months ago. Everyone saw it coming. I respect owner(s) who voted against the rule change.

  8. I do not see what the Commissioner can really do, other than “lobby” for it to be changed. It was approved by the Competition committee and the owners. Goodell can only do what they allow him to. He is bound by the owners to enforce the rules and procedures they dictate.

  9. Here’s hoping the pukes at 354 Park Ave are listening to all the stuff you have written about this ridiculous rule change, as well as all the fans who have almost universally panned this joke of a rule.

    It was dumb when they first proposed it and it dumb now. If they keep up this charade the law of “unintended consequences” will haunt this season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!