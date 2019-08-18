Bears waive K Elliott Fry

Getty Images

The Bears are down to one kicker.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced on Sunday that the team has waived Elliott Fry off of their 90-man roster. Fry missed a field goal against the Giants on Friday night, but made the three other kicks he’s tried this offseason.

The move leaves Eddy Pineiro as the only kicker currently on hand, but Nagy made it clear that Fry’s departure doesn’t mean Pineiro will be the kicker against the Packers on September 5.

“Is the competition over? Between those two, yeah,” Nagy said, via J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com.

The Bears were one of the teams trying to trade for Kaare Vedvik before the Ravens sent him to the Vikings and they’ll surely be keeping an eye on which kickers shake loose as teams move to 53 players ahead of Week One.