Bengals remember Cedric Benson

Getty Images

Even though he was the fourth overall draft pick of the Bears, the late Cedric Benson had his best NFL seasons with the Bengals. The team has issued a pair of statements in the wake of his passing.

“Cedric was a fine football player for us,” Bengals president Mike Brown said. “He played a principal role for several years here, including a couple of playoff runs. He was from Texas, and he showed his Texas toughness in leading us to a division championship in just his second season with us. His three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons displayed the talent he possessed. Our organization is deeply saddened by his sudden and tragic passing. The Bengals extend our deepest condolences to Cedric’s family.”

Former Bengals running backs coach Jim Anderson praised the player who reached his NFL potential in Cincinnati.

“Once he bought into our system, he was like a flower,” Anderson said. “He just blossomed. He gave us an element we didn’t have. We had complementary guys, but Cedric gave us a missing element. He was a good man. He was one of my guys and it hurts. Life is too short.”

Benson’s tenure in Cincinnati ended after Benson balked at a plan to share touches with Bernard Scott.